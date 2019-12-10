Member News

His 1972 book “Fantastic Images: Chicago Art since 1945,” examined the work of Chicago artists like Leon Golub, whose paintings conveyed emotional intensity through grotesque representations of the human figure. In a nod to this tendency, the artists, who departed from the abstract expressionism that then prevailed in New York, were dubbed the “Monster Roster".



Schulze wrote that their work should be recognized as “an activity of some essential and serious existential import” even though it was “anti-rational to the point of perversity” — and, thus, a sharp departure from Chicago’s tradition of logic, clarity and reason in modern art and architecture.